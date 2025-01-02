Liverpool & Manchester United Interested In Real Madrid Summer Target
As the new year begins, the outlook for two of the Premier League's biggest clubs could hardly look much different.
READ MORE: Real Madrid Preparing €25m Bid For Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold In January
Liverpool are flying high at the top of the Premier League, have won six out of six in the Champions League and have an EFL Cup semi-final to look forward to against Tottenham.
Manchester United, under new boss Ruben Amorim, however, are struggling in 14th in the league, just seven points above the drop zone, having lost their last three matches and with no real signs of improvement evident under the Portuguese,
READ MORE: Liverpool Hold 'Concrete Interest' In Signing Nottingham Forest Star Man
The two clubs will meet at Anfield on Sunday in a match that Liverpool are expected to win comfortably, although nothing should be taken for granted.
It is not expected to be a busy January for either club in terms of incomings, but next summer is likely to be very different, with both clubs needing reinforcements in key areas.
According to Relevo, the English giants are interested in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who is out of contract at the end of the season and available on a free transfer.
The outlet claims that whilst United are keen on the 24-year-old, they might have been 'left in the background for the player', whereas Liverpool sees a move as a 'good market opportunity', although a left-back may not be at the top of their list of priorities.
READ MORE: PSG 'Very Keen To Sign' Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah - Details of Ligue 1 Club's Huge Offer Revealed
Real Madrid are also noted as being favourites for the Canadian international if a move is in the cards, but the report suggests Davies is now prepared to prioritise Bayern's offer with a renewal the most likely scenario.