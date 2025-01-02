Liverpool Open To Letting Federico Chiesa Depart In January As Serie A Clubs Line Up To Sign Him
According to a report, a whole host of Serie A clubs are lining up to sign Liverpool striker Federico Chiesa in January.
In a shock move last summer, the Italian made the switch to Anfield from Juventus, where he had fallen out of favour, for a knockdown fee of just €12million.
Whilst it looked like a masterstroke at the time by new Sporting Director Richard Hughes, the 27-year-old has struggled with fitness and injury, which has meant he has made just four appearances since the move.
TBR Football reports that Chiesa's representatives have approached the Anfield hierarchy with a view to him moving back to Italy, with the player said to be 'highly frustrated at his lack of game-time'.
The outlet claims that whilst Head Coach Arne Slot likes the forward, he is understanding of the situation and willing to sanction the move.
Napoli, Roma, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta and Fiorentina are all credited with an interest if Liverpool are willing to agree for him to to leave on loan, with the Reds expecting the 'vast majority' of his wages to be covered.