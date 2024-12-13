Premier League Clubs Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City Alerted To Availability of Spanish Midfielder
The January transfer window opens in less than three weeks, and Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool could be tempted to bolster their midfield options.
Rodri’s season-ending knee injury and Oscar Bobb’s leg injury leave a hole in Man City’s holding midfield lineup.
Arsenal have Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho, who can fill in a defensive midfield role, but they might consider adding another option.
Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation in the makeshift holding role he’s made his own this season, but the Reds lack a similar player to fulfill the requirements of head coach Arne Slot’s setup.
According to Paul Hirst and Constantin Eckner of The Times, Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi is now open to a move.
Sociedad currently sit 6th in La Liga and 12th in the League Stage of the Europa League standings.
While Zubimendi rejected a move to Liverpool this past summer, the Spanish midfielder appears to have changed his mind about staying at his boyhood club.
With a Euro-winning talent like Zubimendi open to a move, it’s no surprise that teams like Liverpool, Man City, and Arsenal have been alerted.
It remains to be seen whether or not the midfielder will line up for a Premier League side come the end of the January transfer window.