PSG To Meet Napoli To Discuss Transfer Of Liverpool Target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Verbal Agreement In Place
According to a report, Napoli will meet with PSG next week to discuss the potential January transfer of Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
It appears that the winger could be on his way out of the Serie A club with no movement in negotiations to extend his contract that ends in 2027.
PSG are being reported as the frontrunners to sign the winger but on Thursday, the reliable David Ornstein and Paul Joyce both claimed that Liverpool could make a move for the 23-year-old if an opportunity presents itself.
It looks like the Anfield hierarchy may be behind the Ligue 1 outfit however in the race for one of the world's best players with Gianluca Di Marzio claiming Napoli and PSG will discuss the transfer next week.
The football transfers expert goes as far as to claim that a verbal agreement is already in place with PSG offering a maximum of €70-75million for Kvaratskhelia.
Di Marzio also suggests that Milan Skriniar could be used as part of a deal that would take the Georgian to Paris.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
The news that Liverpool were interested in Kvaratskhelia came as a shock but was reported by two very reliable sources. It would be a surprise therefore if the Reds did not make their move but as things stand, it looks like PSG are ahead in the race.