Real Madrid Plot £50Million Offer For Manchester United Man As Alternative To Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
According to a report, Real Madrid are plotting a surprise £50million move for a Manchester United defender as an alternative to Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.
On Tuesday, there was a shock when the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu contacted Liverpool to see if they were open to a January transfer for their right-back who is out of contract in the summer.
Whilst the response was swift and firm from chiefs at the Merseyside club that they were not willing to do business, there is nothing to stop the England international from signing a pre-contract agreement with them now that the transfer window has opened.
Reports suggest that Liverpool are still working hard to try and get the 26-year-old to extend his stay at his boyhood club, but it is difficult to know exactly where the player himself stands in terms of his future as he is yet to comment.
The iPaper are now reporting that Real Madrid are preparing a bid of £50million for Red Devils full-back Diogo Dalot, with it unclear as to what the Liverpool man's intentions are.
They claim that with Dani Carvajal out long-term with a knee injury, they may not be able to wait for Alexander-Arnold's contract to expire next summer and need to look at alternatives in January.
A move for the Portuguese may not be straightforward forward, however, as they also suggest that Dalot is on the radar of several top European teams.