Saudi Pro League Shows 'Genuine' Interest In Struggling Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez This January
Darwin Nunez has been making the headlines in recent weeks with reports linking the Liverpool forward with a move to the Saudi Pro League, having endured a difficult campaign for the Reds this season.
Nunez has struggled to consistently find the net for Arne Slot's side, contributing only four goals and four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. He has only two goals in the league and has not scored since mid-December when he netted in the Carabao Cup victory over Southampton.
Slot leaped to the defence of the 25-year-old yet again, denying that Nunez is playing for his future this season despite admitting that he has been unable to get the best out of the Uruguay international so far.
The Dutchman is confident the former Benfica talisman will start scoring again for the Reds.
"For me, this is the same thing as if we played at 12.15pm and we lost," Slot said. "People would then probably say: ‘You weren’t awake because you played at 12.15’. When things are not perfect there are always a lot of things that are being brought up that don’t have so much to do with what is going on.
"Darwin is a striker we have to use in a certain way and we were not able yet to bring the best out of him this season. Against Accrington Stanley again you saw that he has a lot of pace but, unfortunately for him, most teams sit back a lot against us.
"If you look back at the goals he scored for us, I remember the one against Villa when he went around the goalkeeper on a fast break, that is his main strength - he has other qualities as well - but we are still working on getting him in the best possible positions against a low block.
"That involves the right timings, the right crosses, the right position to start from and making the right run. But I also see, and I don’t know if other people see this, the way teams defend our No.9 is something you have to give credit to the other teams for. It’s never: ‘Here Darwin, you can score’.
"Every time we put in a cross I see a defender all over him. I see it, referees unfortunately don’t. That’s why for us, in general, it’s more difficult to score against a team like Forest because every time we had a chance they had six, seven, eight, nine or ten players standing in the 18-yard box.
"And the one time Chris Wood had a chance he was there almost on his own. We weren’t really close to the ball. They only had one chance, we had 15. But with the 15 we had there was always someone close to the ball or all over one of our players. Darwin will score his goals. He already did and he will again."
According to the Daily Mail, the Saudi Pro League clubs are keeping an eye on Nunez. The report claims that the interest is genuine but Liverpool have had zero official approaches to sign the striker from Saudi Arabia or otherwise.
Nunez who sat out Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest through suspension is expected to return to the squad when the Reds face Brentford on Saturday afternoon at the Gtech Community Stadium.
