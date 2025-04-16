BBC Pundit Wonders If PSG’s Young Squad Is Seeing UCL Success ‘Too Early’
Paris Saint-Germain came into the second leg against Aston Villa holding a 3-1 lead on aggregate. During the contest, the Parisians even had a 5-1 aggregate lead, but the English side put a scare in them.
Aston Villa scored three unanswered goals, and the capital club held on for dear life as they advanced to the semifinals. However, the 3-2 (5-4 on aggregate) loss showed that the Parisians, whose squad has an average age of 23.8 years, still have issues.
Following the result that saw PSG advance, BBC pundit Stephen Warnock noted that the Ligue 1 side could be punching above their weight class, considering an experienced team might have put a stranglehold on the match when up 5-1 on aggregate.
I wonder whether this might come a year too early for PSG. They're needing to understand how to control games. Defensively, we have seen vulnerabilities.- Stephen Warnock
Warnock added that teams like Inter Milan have the right balance that could see them as the favorite to win the competition should they advance past Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.
When you look at Inter Milan on a balance of attack and defence they look to have got that right.- Stephen Warnock
PSG will need to learn from this situation as they await the winner of the Arsenal-Real Madrid tie with the Gunners up 3-0 on aggregate.
