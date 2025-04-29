Former Player's Comments On How To Stop Bukayo Saka May Help PSG's Nuno Mendes
PSG will face Arsenal over two legs in the Champions League semi-final, the first game on April 29. Several key battles will be in the field, including Nuno Mendes defending against Bukayo Saka.
Former German World Cup winner Phillip Lahm discussed how he would stop some of the current top wingers, including Saka. Speaking to the Athletic, Lahm said:
I think dealing with Bukayo Saka as an all-around threat is about cutting off the supply. The best approach is to limit his touches and try to block the passing lanes around him. he needs to be isolated.- Phillip Lahm
Lahm feels that stopping the 23-year-old Englishman would be difficult. So, if he saw less of the ball, it would limit the damage he could do to the Parisians.
His abilities were on full display over the two legs against Real Madrid in the previous round. That was after a return from three months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
Mendes could not stop Saka from scoring when the teams met in the league phase of the competions in October. However, this is a new game and he has played much better since that game.
It's one of the key battles on the pitch and perhaps the most important to stop the gunners from creating scoring opportunities. Mendes will need to channel his performances against Liverpool's Mohammed Salah in the Round of 16.
The Latest PSG News:
Ousmane Demeble On The Verge Of Breaking Kylian Mbappe's UCL Record With PSG
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta On How PSG Are Different From Real Madrid
Arsenal vs PSG UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Arsenal vs PSG In The Champions League