Martin Odegaard Reveals Mindset Arsenal Must Adopt To Overcome PSG Deficit
Arsenal will travel to the French capital after suffering a 2-1 loss to Bournemouth. After scoring the opening goal, the Gunners conceded two unanswered goals in the second half to drop three points at home.
The Gunners will need to overcome a 1-0 deficit on the road against PSG, and they didn’t build any positive momentum ahead of their trip to Paris. As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side will need to figure out how to get past these last three winless results.
Ahead of the final 90 minutes to punch their ticket to the Champions League final, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard noted that they can use the emotions from the loss to Bournemouth to fuel their drive to pull off a comeback against PSG (via Arsenal).
It’s a massive game. That’s the good thing, when you’re disappointed now and you’re angry and frustrated, you can use all those emotions into Wednesday.- Martin Odegaard
Moreover, Odegaard revealed the mindset that they need to have to overturn the deficit to reach the final for the first time in 19 years.
We know what we’re playing for, it’s a massive game, we have to stick together and create energy and be ready.- Martin Odegaard
Like Arsenal, PSG are heading into the second leg with a loss, as Luis Enrique’s side fell 2-1 to RC Strasbourg. Nonetheless, the French side did roll out a rotated squad, as they have already won Ligue 1 and can focus their full attention on the Champions League.
