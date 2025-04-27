Premier League Goalkeeper Predicts Winner Of Arsenal vs PSG In The Champions League
PSG and Arsenal face the two biggest games of the season when the two clash in the Champions League semi-final. The first leg will take place this Tuesday at the Emirates.
Both teams have never lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy or the old European Cup, so it's a huge game to try to get within reach of being Europe elite.
Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta signed Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in 2021. The English stopper spoke to talkSPORT about his former team's chances against Paris Saint-Germain.
They definitely back themselves against Real Madrid and have shown what they can do against that team. They’ve already beaten PSG, which can give them great confidence. I know two legs can be tough, but they’re still in it, still pushing. For me, I think they’ll get through, and they’ll be the favorites to win it.- Aaron Ramsdale
Luis Enrique and Mikel Arteta have changed the trajectory of their respective teams, adding a strong mentality and a team-ethic togetherness; it has helped them get to this stage in the 2024-25 season.
PSG have already beaten two Premier League teams in the knockout rounds, with Arsenal playing a different style to Liverpool and Aston Villa. It will be two legs of quality football, with the Parisians having a 50/50 chance of progressing.
