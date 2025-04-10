Unai Emery Optimistic About Aston Villa's Chances Of Comeback Against PSG
Despite losing the first leg 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal to Paris Saint-Germain, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery remains confident that his team can pull the comeback next week at Villa Park.
The Premier League side opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Morgan Rogers. However, they conceded three unanswered goals, putting the English club on the ropes heading into the second leg.
MORE: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Aston Villa: Report And Full Match Highlights From Parisians Win
Even though they took PSG's best shot and now need to overcome a two-goal deficit, Emery spoke to Canal + and remains confident that being at home can give his squad the added boost they need to defeat the Ligue 1 side (via Paris Fans).
Of course, the last goal changes things a bit. In any case, we have to win the return leg and fight. We will need to win by more than one goal. But we will be playing at home with our supporters. We will face them in the return leg, and we will be the protagonists of the match.- Unai Emery
The contest also marked Emery's return to the French capital. The Spanish coach managed the Parisians for two seasons before departing. He was asked about returning to Paris but sidestepped the question.
I’m happy to play in the Champions League, to play in Paris but in the Champions League. With our club doing very well in this competition. And of course, playing against the best teams in the world is fantastic for us.- Unai Emery
