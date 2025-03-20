Crucial PSG Star Picks Up Concerning Injury on International Duty (Video)
Just a few days into international duty and a PSG player has already picked up what looks like a bad injury.
Midfielder Lee Kang-in was playing for South Korea against Oman in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier, the game finishing 1-1. However, he had to be substituted in the 81st minute with what looked like a serious injury.
The midfielder was injured during the build-up to the equalizer from Oman. Kang-in was left in a heap on the ground. After the goal, he was treated on the field but clearly could not continue.
In a video posted on X account @PSG_Report, one of the medical team had to help him off the field as he hopped on one leg to the sideline. The 24-year-old then collapsed to the ground, clearly in significant pain.
FFurther tests will follow, but the situation did not look good for Kang-in and PSG. Luis Enrique's side has an essential run-in for the season's final two months, looking to win three competitions. Losing the South Koran would be a blow.
