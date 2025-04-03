How Can PSG Clinch Their 13th Ligue 1 Title This Weekend Against Angers?
PSG are on the verge of clinching their 13th Ligue 1 title this weekend, putting them three in front of rivals Marseille and St-Etienne (10). They nearly completed the job last week, but other results did not favor them.
The Parisians beat St-Etienne convincingly 6-1 despite a difficult start to the game. With Marseille losing earlier, PSG needed a draw between third-place Monaco and fourth-place Nice. However, Les Rouge et Blanc won 2-1, meaning another seven-day wait to see if they could win their fourth consecutive Ligue 1 trophy.
MORE: PSG's Achraf Hakimi Among Finalists For Top Ligue 1 Award for the 2024/25 season
This time, it is totally in Paris Saint-Germain's hands when they face 14th-placed Angers at the Parc des Princes on April 5. Luis Enrique's side need just one point to clinch the title with six games remaining.
PSG currently hold a 21-point lead over Monaco in the standings. It means just one point would make it mathematically impossible for them to catch the French champions even if they beat Brest this weekend.
To lose the title from here, the Parisians would need to lose all seven games, and Monaco would need to win all seven of their games.
Clinching the title this week would allow them to focus on other competitions, including the Champions League. However, they are seven games away from an unbeaten season in the league, something that has not been achieved before.
After PSG face Angers on April 5, they will not play a Ligue 1 game until April 19 against Le Harve. That is due to the Nantes game being postponed until later so they can prepare for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Aston Villa.
