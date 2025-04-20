Nantes vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
PSG continue their Ligue 1 season, as they face Nantes on April 22, a team just above the relegation places. It's the first of two games in three days for the league champions.
The Parisians have a good record against Les Canaris, winning 51.9% of their 108 meetings. They are also unbeaten in their five Ligue 1 meetings.
Ahead of Tuesday's game, here are five classic Ligue 1 matches between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes.
August 25, 2013: Nantes 1-2 PSG
After four seasons away from the top division, Nantes returned to Ligue 1 for the 2014-14 season. In the third game of the season, they faced PSG after losing their first two games. When Edinson Cavani gave the away team the lead in the 24th minute, it looked like another loss was on the cards.
The home team may have thought they could pick up their first points when Alex put it into his own net to make it 1-1. However, Ezequiel Lavezzi put the Parisians ahead in the 74th minute, securing their first win of the season after drawing the first two.
March 4, 2023: PSG 4-2 Nantes
A six-goal thriller at the Parc des Princes, resulting in three crucial points for the Parisians. It looked like it would be a straightforward win for the home team, going 2-0 up in the first 17 minutes through Lionel Messi and a Jaouen Hadjam own goal.
Ludovic Blas (31') and Ignatius Ganago (38') leveled the game before half-time. However, Danilo Pereira headed home from a Kylian Mbappe cross on the hour mark. The Frenchman made sure of the three points in stoppage time.
April 17, 2019: Nantes 3-2 PSG
Les Canaris recorded a famous win over Paris Saint-Germain at the back end of the 2018-19 season, keeping them away from a relegation fight. PSG took the lead through Dani Alves (19'), but three minutes later, Nantes were level thanks to Diego Carlos. The home team took the lead a minute before half-time, and Majeed Waris finished well.
Seven minutes into the second half, it was 3-1 when Dani Alves scored at the wrong end. Metehan Güclü made things interesting in the 89th minute, but the home side held on for a big victory.
February 7, 2009: Nantes 1-4 PSG
Nantes was relegated during the 2008-09 season; losing home and away against the Parisians did not help. It was only 1-0 at the Parc des Princes, but they lost 4-1 at home. Ludovic Giuly (12') and Péguy Luyindula (21') gave the away side a 2-0 lead, but Nantes pulled one back before half-time, Djamel Abdoun scoring from the penalty spot.
It was the best it got for Les Canaris as Giuly (50') made it a brace before Stéphane Sessègnon (71') made it 4-1. The three points kept PSG in the title race but, from there, went on a poor run, finishing outside the European places.
Novemeber 20, 2021: PSG 3-1 Nantes
PSG took the three points in an eventful last 15 minutes of the game. The Parisians led in the first two minutes, Kylian Mbappe tapping home. Things looked like they could get tricky for Mauricio Pochettino's side when goalkeeper Keylor Navas was shown a straight red for flattening a Nantes player when trying to make a clearance.
Randal Kolo Muani made it 1-1 against the 10 men, but they did not pick up any points. A Dennis Appiah own goal (81') and Lionel Messi (87') gave the home side the win despite playing the final 25 minutes with one less man.
