Rennes vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
PSG is back in league action after a disappointing night in the Champions League. They travel to Roazhon Park to face Rennes.
The Parisians have faced Les Rouge et Noirs 84 times in all competitions with a 54% win ratio. However, it's been a much closer record over the last several seasons.
Below are five classic matches between PSG and Rennes ahead of its Ligue 1 game on Saturday.
January 27, 2019: PSG 4-1 Rennes
PSG recorded the double over Rennes during the 2018/19 season, both emphatically. They one better than the first game, this time scoring four.
The result was in the balance at halftime. PSG opened the scoring through Edinson Cavani (7'), but the away team equalized thanks to M'Baye Niang in the 28th minute.
On the hour mark, the game shifted to the home side scoring three goals in 11 minutes. Ange Di Maria gave the Parisians the lead, with Kylian Mbappe making it three six minutes later. Cavani finished the scoring (71') his second of the game and 16th of the Ligue 1 season.
May 13, 2012: PSG 3-0 Rennes
The penultimate game of the 2011/12 Ligue 1 season was a big one. A win for PSG would mean the title would be decided on the last day between themselves and Montpellier.
A hat-trick from Nenê gave the home side the three points. All the goals came in the second half, the first set up by Jérémy Ménez, the second from a direct free-kick. His third was from the penalty spot, being handed the ball to complete the 18-minute hat-trick.
PSG won the season's final game against Lorient, as did Montpellier, meaning they lost the title by three points.
March 19, 2023: PSG 0-2 Rennes
Les Rouge et Noirs' last win over the Parisians came five games ago, which was crucial for their European ambitions.
A goal on either side of halftime gave the away team a win, their first at the Parc des Princes since 2018. Karl Toko Ekambi (45') found the net with the near-last kick of the first half. Arnaud Kalimuendo stunned the home team three minutes into the second half, making it 2-0.
They recorded the double over PSG that season, finishing 4th to book a place in the Europe League.
May 9 2021: Rennes 1-1 PSG
An early season encounter ended with the teams sharing the points. Despite both teams combining for 31 shots in the game, it finished 1-1.
Neymar gave PSG the lead in the 6th minute of stoppage time of the first half from the penalty spot. Rennes equalized 70 minutes into the game thanks to a Serhou Guirassy header.
Despite plenty of chances in the final 20 minutes, no more goals were scored. Center-back Presnel Kimpembe was sent off in the 87th minute for a bad foul on Jeremy Doku.
December 16, 2017: Rennes 1-4 PSG
A red card and two goals in a minute saw PG take three points at Roazhon Park, with Edinson Cavani continuing his great form against Rennes.
Neymar (4') and Kylian Mbappe (17') gave Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 lead at halftime. Rennes pulled one back in the 53rd minute, thanks to Firmin Mubele. The last 30 minutes of the game were very eventful.
IIn the 63rd minute, Benjamin André was sent off for a second yellow card. PSG put the game beyond doubt with two quick-fire goals. Edinson Cavani (75') and Neymar (76') made it 4-1. Presnel Kimpembe also received a second yellow card in the 89th minute, meaning both teams finished with 10 men.
