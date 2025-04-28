Arsenal vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Champions League Semi-Final Clash
PSG are two games away from making the UEFA Champions League final in Munich. First, they must defeat Arsenal over two legs, the first being at the Emirates on April 29.
Unlike the Gunners, the Parisians have a full-strength team, with Willian Pacho recently returning from illness. It's great news for head coach Luis Enrique, who will need the majority of his time over the two legs.
The big question for Enrique ahead of the game is who starts. It seems like most positions pick themselves in big games, but does he start Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola up top?
PSG Squad vs Arsenal
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov.
Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.
Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.
Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.
