Liverpool vs PSG UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Paris Saint-Germain travels to Liverpool knowing that it has what it takes to overturn the 1-0 defeat from the first leg of this Champions League Round of 16 tie.
The Ligue 1 side finds itself in an unusual position where it lost the first leg but has received almost nothing but praise for the performance in the week that followed.
MORE: Vitinha Bluntly Assesses PSG's Late Champions League Defeat Against Liverpool
Luis Enrique's side dominated proceedings at the Parc des Princes, producing 27 shots to Liverpool's two. Ten of those PSG shots were on target, whilst Liverpool won the game in the 87th minute with its only shot on target.
That Harvey Elliott goal was a hammer blow for PSG, but the contest showed that PSG can absolutely hurt Liverpool and has what it takes to win at Anfield. It has to be assumed that the Premier League side will perform better in front of its own fans and won't produce a performance as passive as the one in the first leg.
Liverpool came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League at the weekend, whilst PSG comfortably beat Rennes 4-1 away from home, so neither side comes into the second leg off the back of a domestic disaster.
Here is how the sides have fared on the five occasions that they have ever faced each other.
Date
Result
March 5, 2025
PSG 0-1 Liverpool
November 28, 2018
PSG 2-1 Liverpool
September 18, 2018
Liverpool 3-2 PSG
April 24, 1997
Liverpool 2-0 PSG
April 10, 1997
PSG 3-0 Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Liverpool
PSG managed to emerge from the Ligue 1 clash with Rennes unscathed, meaning Enrique is expected to bring a host of first-choice names back into the starting eleven. The Spanish coach rotated the team heavily for that match to keep his stars fresh for this second leg.
The starting lineup should be exactly the same as the first leg, with Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bradley Barcola forming the front three. Warren Zaire-Emery played at right-back against Rennes, but he is only expected to be on the bench here.
Liverpool vs PSG Date
Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Liverpool vs PSG Kick-Off Time
Time: 15:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Liverpool vs PSG
United States: Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Stan Sport
