Liverpool vs PSG UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

PSG was unlucky not to win the first leg.

Paris Saint-Germain travels to Liverpool knowing that it has what it takes to overturn the 1-0 defeat from the first leg of this Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The Ligue 1 side finds itself in an unusual position where it lost the first leg but has received almost nothing but praise for the performance in the week that followed.

Luis Enrique's side dominated proceedings at the Parc des Princes, producing 27 shots to Liverpool's two. Ten of those PSG shots were on target, whilst Liverpool won the game in the 87th minute with its only shot on target.

That Harvey Elliott goal was a hammer blow for PSG, but the contest showed that PSG can absolutely hurt Liverpool and has what it takes to win at Anfield. It has to be assumed that the Premier League side will perform better in front of its own fans and won't produce a performance as passive as the one in the first leg.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 in the Premier League at the weekend, whilst PSG comfortably beat Rennes 4-1 away from home, so neither side comes into the second leg off the back of a domestic disaster.

Here is how the sides have fared on the five occasions that they have ever faced each other.

Date

Result

March 5, 2025

PSG 0-1 Liverpool

November 28, 2018

PSG 2-1 Liverpool

September 18, 2018

Liverpool 3-2 PSG

April 24, 1997

Liverpool 2-0 PSG

April 10, 1997

PSG 3-0 Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Liverpool

PSG managed to emerge from the Ligue 1 clash with Rennes unscathed, meaning Enrique is expected to bring a host of first-choice names back into the starting eleven. The Spanish coach rotated the team heavily for that match to keep his stars fresh for this second leg.

The starting lineup should be exactly the same as the first leg, with Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bradley Barcola forming the front three. Warren Zaire-Emery played at right-back against Rennes, but he is only expected to be on the bench here.

Liverpool vs PSG Date

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Liverpool vs PSG Kick-Off Time

Time: 15:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Liverpool vs PSG

United States: Paramount+, ViX

United Kingdom: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Stan Sport

Published
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

