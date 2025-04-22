Nantes 1-1 PSG: Report and Full Match Highlights From Parisians’ Draw
PSG were held to a 1-1 draw in their latest Ligue 1 away clash against Nantes on Tuesday, April 22. The Parisians already have the Ligue 1 title in the bag and have 78 points from 30 matches, with 24 wins and six draws.
Luis Enrique, though, named a strong starting XI with Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and more starting the game. PSG started the game strong with their usual tempo and control of the ball.
Portuguese midfielder Vitinha gave the team the lead with his 33rd-minute strike. It looked like PSG might hold on to their slender advantage and get the job done against Nantes. However, that wasn't the case, as Douglas Augusto equalized for the home side in the 83rd minute. The score remained 1-1, and spoils were shared. PSG are now unbeaten in 39 away games and have gathered 30 wins and nine losses in an incredible run of form.
PSG saw the majority of the ball during the Nantes game and had 76% possession. They were also the team with the more shots on target, five compared to Nantes' two.
Nantes vs PSG full match highlights
Next up for PSG is a Ligue 1 home clash against OGC Nice on Friday, April 25. That'd be their last game before facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals first leg in a blockbuster showdown. Luis Enrique's team will travel to The Emirates to take on Mikel Arteta's side in the first leg on April 29.
