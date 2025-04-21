Nantes vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG will take on Nantes on April 21, and they are looking to make it 11 wins in a row in the league. They are also looking to go the full season unbeaten and would be the first team to do so in Ligue 1.
Head coach Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns after the Le Havre game. Center-back Willian Pacho missed the game due to illness, and whether he will be ready for Tuesday's game has not been confirmed.
Ousmane Dembele was given the weekend off, and the Spanish coach rested his star forward with two league games before the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Arsenal. Here is the predicted lineup for the Parisians against Les Canaris.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs Nantes (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian was rested and may play this game and then be rested Friday ahead of the UCL semi-final. He could also be rested on Tuesday and play Friday against Nice.
RB: Warren Zaire-Emery - The midfielder can fill in at both wing-back positions and could play at right-back with Achraf Hakimi being rested.
CB: Marquinhos - The captain will likely return to the starting lineup, having been on the bench against Le Havre. He is unlikely to play 180 minutes before the Arsenal game.
CB: Lucas Beraldo - Willian Pacho may not be fit for the game, so Beraldo could partner Marquinhos in defense.
LB: Nuno Mendes - The Portuguese left-back has been one of the best performers over the past months and likely starts this game, having come on for 30 minutes last Saturday.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - Ruiz did not feature against Le Havre, so it would be a surprise if he didn't start the next two games.
CM: Vitinha - The Portuguese man came on for the last 30 minutes last time out and has been simply sensational in the midfield this season.
CM: Joao Neves - The second Portuguese international in midfield, Neves, played 30 minutes on Saturday. His and Vitinha's combination in midfield is telepathic at times.
RW: Bradley Barcola - Teenager Ibrahim Mbaye impressed against Le Havre and could be pushing for another start. However, experience on the road with Barcola may be Enruqiues's choice.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - The Ligue 1 leading scorer has seen his lead at the top cut, three in front now. Dembele will be hoping he can add a few more goals before the end of the season.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The Georgian came on for the final 15 minutes and will be unleashed from the start against Nantes.
