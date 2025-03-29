St-Etienne 1-6 PSG: Report and Match Highlights From The Parisians Dazzling Win
PSG managed a 6-1 win against St-Etienne in their recent Ligue 1 away clash on March 29. St-Etienne took a shock lead in the ninth minute through Lucas Stassin.
The Parisians, however, soon returned to their demolishing best. Goncalo Ramos restored parity with his 43rd-minute penalty. Luis Enrique's side scored five times more in the second half of the game.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 50th minute strike was followed by one from Desire Doue three minutes later. Joao Neves made it 4-1 in the 62nd minute before Doue struck again four minutes later. Ibrahim Mbaye completed the hammering job with his 90th minute goal.
PSG remain undefeated in the league with 71 points from 27 matches and now have a massive 22 points lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille. St-Etienne have 20 points from 26 games and are 17th on the table.
PSG dominated the game and had ten shots on target compared to St-Etienne's two. The Parisians also had the lion's share of possession, 54%.
St-Etienne vs PSG: Match Highlights
Next up for PSG is a Coupe de France showdown against Dunkerque in the semi-finals. Enrique's side look all set to win the Ligue 1 title soon and could very well do a domestic double by winning the French Cup as well.
They will play Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with the first leg on April 9 and the second on April 15. Overall, the Parisians look well poised to win the European treble this season.
