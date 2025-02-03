Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead of Le Mans vs PSG In The French Cup
Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of PSG taking on Le Mans in Round 16 of the French Cup.
The Spanish head coach said, "We can always improve," despite stringing together two good results in the past week.
Here are all the key quotes per Paris Saint-Germain from Enrique's pre-match press conference.
Q: On the team's form
Enrique: When we win, it doesn't mean that we did everything well, and when we lose, it doesn't mean that we did everything badly. I'm very happy with my team's stats, although we can always improve.
Q: On Ousmane Dembele
Enrique: Ousmane has always been a different player. He's able to beat several players in a row, to provide assists, to score goals... Our aim is always to find him in space because he's an important player, both centrally and on the wings.
Q: On Goncalo Ramos
Enrique: I'm very happy with Gonçalo's attitude; his behaviour is very positive. He's an extremely reliable player, regardless of whether he's in the starting XI or he only plays one minute. He always does his best.
Q: on Joao Neves
Enrique: Joao doesn't have any particular injury. We just need to manage his workload and let him rest, as we do for the other players when our schedule allows it.
Q: On the right-back position
Enrique: As a stand-in for Achraf, we've got a familiar face at full-back in the form of Yoram, but Warren, João, and Marquinhos can also play there. I'm very happy with the quality of the squad that I have at my disposal, and that's been the case ever since I joined the club.
