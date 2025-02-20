Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Defeat Brest
Paris Saint-Germain are off to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after defeating Stade Brestois 7-0 on Wednesday night at Parc des Princes and winning 10-0 on aggregate.
Bradley Barcola scored in the 20th minute and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia added his goal in the 39th minute. Then, in the second half, the floodgates opened as PSG scored three goals in 10 minutes and two more after that for the lopsided result.
After the match, Luis Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the game. Read on to know what he had to say (via Canal Supporters).
Q: Proud of this victory?
Enrique: First, I want to give credit to Brest—they're a tough team to play against and one of the best in France. We have to congratulate them on their performance. We were strong from the start and didn’t let the match become too relaxed. The second half was easier for us, but we showed respect to one of France’s top teams. Kudos to Brest and their coach, Eric Roy.
Q: Do you have a preference for the opponent in the Round of 16?
Enrique: Yes, I do. I’d love for it to be Barcelona or Liverpool (laughs).
Q: Does having seven different scorers reflect your playing philosophy?
Enrique: We talked about it after the match. It’s never happened before in Champions League history. It’s a testament to the mentality of our players. If they’d been selfish, we wouldn’t have had that scoreline. I love it. It’s the best way to play as a team.
Q: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?
Enrique: He’s an excellent player. It’s tough to find players who can improve the team in the transfer market, and I always say that. He still needs time to adapt and get to know his teammates better, but he’s eager to help the team. In the 89th minute, at 7-0, he made a huge defensive effort—that’s exactly what we want.
Q: Not letting up for 90 minutes—would you say that’s your greatest victory?
Enrique: When we have supporters who always back us at home and away, the best way to show respect is by being serious and professional. The result was bigger than expected, but we kept playing the same way against a very good opponent.
Q: Senny Mayulu?
Enrique: He’s just getting started. He’s in his club with a staff that isn’t afraid to trust him. I also want to give a shoutout to Gonçalo Ramos, who probably should’ve been man of the match. He always gives 100 percent, whether he plays five minutes or starts. Vitinha is always like that too, and it will stay that way for years to come.
Q: From Bayern Munich to now, where have you improved the most?
Enrique: I think it’s better to ask the coaches we’ve faced what’s changed. The group stage was unfair—we should’ve had five more points and finished in the top eight. But it’s okay. That challenge made us better and prepared us for what’s ahead.
