Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Draw Against Nantes
PSG conceded a late goal against Nantes to draw 1-1 at the Stade de la Beaujoire. It's the second time Les Canaris has taken points off the Ligue 1 champions.
The Parisians stay unbeaten in the league, stretching their run to 31 games this season. They will look for a better result against Nice on Friday before they face Arsenal in the Champions League.
Head coach Luis Enrique spoke to the media (via Canal Supporters). after his side's draw against Nantes.
Q: PSG's lack of control?
Enrique: From whom? From us? I only saw control, all the time. What are you asking me? This is an opponent who tried to play. They have two very good attackers. We played against a low block. I don't know what match you're talking about .
Q: Can you properly prepare for a Champions League match with opponents with such a gap?
Enrique: We need to know which Arsenal we're going to face. If they score early, they might play deep afterward. At the beginning, they'll press more. We'll adapt. Here, we lacked movement without the ball at the start of the match. We changed things, we penetrated the opposing half more without the ball. Towards the end, we controlled better. We made a mistake, by approximation. Nantes resisted well. Gonçalo Ramos could have won us the win. It's a special day. We're beating an exceptional record , held by the great AC Milan . I'd like to congratulate Christophe Galtier , who started this run. Well done to my players! You need luck to achieve these kinds of records.
Q: Is it essential for you to not have any injuries and to distribute playing time?
Enrique: There's a month of competition left. I'm not counting the Club World Cup , which for me is part of next season. We're trying to manage our playing time. To prepare, we have to play matches and win them. We're trying to find the best formula to arrive in shape for the Coupe de France final and the Champions League
Q: Do you like playing against low blocks or pressing teams?
Enrique: It doesn't matter. It all depends on the opponent. PSG must be ready for all situations. We're good whatever the scenario. Nantes caused us problems in both the first and second legs, and we lacked control over one move, the equalizer
Q: Is Dembélé upset at the moment?
Enrique: I don't know. You make up stories sometimes. Everyone manages their emotions as they want, can, and know how to do it. I want to bring them together towards the goal. We're coming full of hope towards the matches we have left, the objectives to achieve.
