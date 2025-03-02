Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Reaction After PSG Defeat LOSC Lille
Behind a four-goal first half, Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-1 victory over LOSC Lille on Saturday night at the Parc des Princes.
With goals from Bradley Barcola, Marquinhos, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doues, PSG bypassed Lille as they now prepare for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Liverpool.
Following the win, PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke with DAZN and here's what he had to say about the result (via Culture PSG).
Q: It almost looks like a perfect night because there was a small goal conceded: once again, four different scorers, once again, efforts until the 90th minute, a full match from your team. As a coach, are you satisfied tonight?
Enrique: I am very happy, very satisfied. I think it's the best first half of the season. It has to be, because if it's against a team that plays in the Champions League like Lille, we managed to score four goals and create many chances. I think it was really a completely accomplished first half.
Q: Before the match, you told me that there are many similarities and comparisons between this Lille team of Bruno Genesio and Arne Slot's Liverpool. I imagine you were very pleased thinking, Ah, the preparation is perfect tonight.
Enrique: It’s perfect, but I was talking about the idea of how they defend and attack. I think there are similarities between the way Lille presses us and the way Liverpool will press. But it's a different competition, a different match—it’s going to be tough for both teams. Not only for them, but for us, and for them as well.
Q: Marquinhos finds the back of the net, making it 16 different goal scorers for Paris Saint-Germain this season. That's what you wanted; that's exactly what you had predicted for this season. We now have a fulfilled coach!
Enrique: To be honest, I don't really pay attention to who scores. It doesn't matter; the important thing is to win the match, and we have that mentality. We are a real team because every player can score and every player can make important passes. I'm very happy with this mentality.
