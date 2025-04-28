Transcript: Luis Enrique's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Arsenal vs PSG In The Champions League
PSG are in London preparing for the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Arsenal. They hope to get a positive result to take back to Paris in over a week.
Luis Enrique's side has already knocked two Premier League sides out in the previous two rounds: Liverpool and Aston Villa. The Spaniard is aware this is a very different challenge.
Luis Enrique addressed the media ahead of the match. Read on to know what he said (via PSG).
Q: On team spirit
Enrique: The trip here was good, the players are focussed. We're ready for this Champions League semi-final. There won't be any surprises in the sense that we know Arsenal are a great team that plays good football. We'll have to be at the top of our game to win this match, and to play with confidence.
Q: On the match
Enrique: It's a Champions League semi-final. On the pitch, there will be two teams who play good football, who love to have the ball. The key to the game will be how different moments are handled, the emotions, the most difficult moments. That's what is going to count most.
Q: On the opponent
Enrique: Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe with a coach that has been doing great work for several years now. It will be difficult, because we're going to face a top opponent, and there will be a lot of intensity on the pitch. We know that playing here, in this stadium, against this team, is always difficult. It'll be a great match, that's for sure.
Q: On the Arsenal Reunion
Enrique: I think that we're better than when we lost here in the league phase in October. And I think we've shown it on the pitch. Our league phase was intense, with some high-level opponents. That journey has helped us, and today we're better and we feel stronger. We're more complete, more confident. We meet them again in the semi-final, and we hope to write history.
Q: On who is the favorites
Enrique: I think that we're two similar teams in terms of the quality of the squad. There is a collective strength that both teams have, two teams that have played with a lot of intensity all season. It's difficult to pick a favourite
