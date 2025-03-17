Adrien Rabiot's Mother Reacts To PSG Fans' Banner Against Him
The relationship between Adrien Rabiot and Paris Saint-Germain fans are incredibly poor, and flare-ups were inevitable when he returned to Ligue 1. Add in that his return has come with Marseille, and you have a recipe for disaster.
PSG hosted Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday evening, with the Ligue 1 leaders winning 3-1 and pulling out a 19-point lead over their opponents at the top.
The match was a wonderful visual spectacle thanks to the fans inside the stadium, but as far as Rabiot's mother is concerned, the PSG fans massively overstepped the mark with one of their banners that specifically referenced her and her son.
Veronique Rabiot has long been a major part of her son's career, as she negotiates his transfers and is known to drive an incredibly hard bargain. PSG fans clashed with her when Rabiot left the club and they decided to unveil a banner of Adrien and Veronique with the words "pute de mere en fils".
It is a phrase that does not translate cleanly to English, but it essentially means "***** from mother to son." Another banner from the PSG fans read: "Loyalty for men, betrayal for ******. Like mother, like son.”
Veronique has since spoken to Radio France and revealed that she will be making a formal complaint about the behavior.
Of course I'm going to file a complaint. I don't understand why the match wasn't stopped. I don't understand why no one is outraged. I'm really outraged, outraged, really outraged by what can be said and written, without anyone reacting.- Veronique Rabiot
It is not clear who Veronique will be filing the complaint to, as it could be Ligue 1 or PSG as a club.
