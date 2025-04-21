Gianluigi Donnarumma Praised For Growth As Leader Since Liverpool Matchup
Gianluigi Donnarumma has had his share of errors while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, with the mistake against Real Madrid in 2022 standing out as the most egregious.
The Italian keeper’s contract runs through 2026, and Paris face a decision about whether he’s their long-term solution in goal. While critics have been quick to highlight his shortcomings, there’s now a growing recognition among pundits of just how elite he really is.
Telefoot’s Jérôme Alonzo praised Donnarumma for the leadership he saw from PSG’s goalkeeper during a tense situation where Aston Villa was mounting a comeback (via Le10Sport).
In the storm, he was the only one I saw as a leader. I’ve always believed that in high-level sports, just like in business, if you don’t have a leader, you’re done. And at Villa Park, I felt his mental performance and presence were truly complete. In the chaos, he was the only one who stood out.- Jérôme Alonzo
Moreover, Alonzo spotlighted Donnarumma’s progress since the Liverpool tie in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
His progress this season is exactly what I was expecting. The goalkeeper is the leader, the quarterback. He’s the guy everyone looks at. You’re not dressed like the others, you’re a different character in the life of the locker room and on the field, and that has to be felt. I didn’t feel that from him before, but I do now—since the Liverpool game.- Jérôme Alonzo
If PSG want to advance past Arsenal to reach the Champions League final then Donnarumma will need to play a major role in keeping the English side from finding the back of the net.
