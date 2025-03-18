Kylian Mbappe Offers Honest Take on Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or Chances
Ousmane Dembele has become a different player since the calendar turned to 2025. The Frenchman has scored 30 goals and recorded six assists and, with his current form, is putting himself in the conversation for the Ballon d'Or.
If Paris Saint-Germain reaches the final or even wins the Champions League this season while Dembele plays a significant role, the former FC Barcelona star will be a serious contender for the award.
MORE: Where Does PSG's Ousmane Dembele Rank in the Latest 2025 Ballon d'Or Poll?
One player who knows Dembele well is Kylian Mbappe, who was a teammate with him at PSG and is currently on the French national team. In an interview with Le Parisien, the Real Madrid star was asked whether Dembele can win the Ballon d'Or, and he used Manchester City's Rodri as an example to make a case for the PSG attacker (via Diario AS).
What is a Ballon d'Or player? Rodri, do you consider a player to be a Ballon d'Or? I thought the Ballon d'Or would go to Vinicius, but in the end, it went to Rodri. If I had told you three months earlier, you would have said: 'What the hell are you talking about?'- Kylian Mbappe
Moreover, Mbappe noted that there's no favorite right now for the award.
Today, we don't know who the Ballon d'Or will go to, except that no one should be ruled out, that all players can be rewarded, maybe even a goalkeeper.- Kylian Mbappe
The Latest PSG News:
Rio Ferdinand Points Out Exactly What Has Changed at PSG This Season
Adrien Rabiot's Mother Reacts To PSG Fans' Banner Against Him
When Is The Earliest PSG Could Win The Ligue 1 2024-25 Title?
PSG Social Media Account Trolls Rivals Marseille After 3-1 Le Classique Win