Luis Enrique Has a Surprising Rank Amongst Head Coaches Regarding Money Spent Since 2020

Luis Enrique has managed PSG since the summer of 2023.

Luis Enrique has been head coach of PSG since 2023, closing in on completing his second season with the club.

The Spaniard has had just three transfer windows with the Parisians. However, that has not stopped him from splashing the cash, recently securing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for $63 million.

Football 365 recently dropped a list of the head coaches who have spent the most money on transfers since 2020, thanks to data from Tramsfermarkt.

Luis Enrique ranks seventh on the list, spending a whopping $627 million in those three windows. He is ahead of Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou ($530 million) and just behind former PSG and Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino ($672 million).

It's astonishing, given that Enrique has only had three transfer windows as PSG head coach. They also happen to be the only three in charge of a club side.

From 2020 to 2022, Enrique was in charge of the Spanish national team, so did not spend any money during that time. It's wild to think where he would rank if he had been able to spend money on transfers since 2020.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola unsurprisingly has spent the most on transfers, hitting over $1 billion; Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was second ($817 million), with the recently fired Erik Ten Hag ($775 million) in third.

