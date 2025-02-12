Luis Enrique Makes Hilarious Christmas Claim About Ousmane Dembele And Compares PSG Star To A PlayStation
Ousmane Dembele has been in red-hot form for PSG at the moment. The Frenchman is tearing apart almost every opponent he is coming up against on the pitch.
Dembele has scored 23 goals and provided six assists in 28 appearanes this season. Since the turn of the year, he has managed 14 goals in eight appearances.
Dembele once again turned up as the Parisians beat Brest 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage playoffs, scoring twice in the first leg away from home.
Following the win against Brest, Luis Enrique was questioned about Dembele's stellar form. The Spanish coach hilariously hinted that Dembele might have eaten something special at Christmas. He also compared the attacker to a PlayStation player who always comes in clutch.
Enrique said:
You'd have to ask him what he ate at Christmas. He is a player full of confidence. Back when I played PlayStation as a kid, he was the kind of player you'd choose when you needed someone to change the game. He was already good last season but in 2025 he is even better. You can see his team-mates looking for him and finding him. He has an impeccable attitude.- Luis Enrique
Since his Borussia Dortmund days, Dembele has been one of the biggest talents in world football. During his Barcelona spell, he showed flashes of brilliance. However, injuries and inconsistency have always halted Dembele's ascend to the top.
He has seemingly gotten over the barriers this season and is giving PSG hope in every competition they're playing in at the moment.
