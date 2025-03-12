Micah Richards Offers Key Reason Why PSG Eliminated Liverpool in Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain booked a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with a 4-1 win in a penalty shootout against Liverpool after a 1-1 aggregate draw on Tuesday night at Anfield.
In the past format which pinned group winners against group runner-ups, Liverpool would have likely drawn a much weaker opponent. As a result, despite topping the league phase, the Reds were given PSG in the Round of 16.
MORE: Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg, 1-4 on pens): Donnarumma The Champions League Hero As Penalties See PSG Through
After the match, CBS Sports' Micah Richards stated that the Premier League leaders were dealt a bad hand in this round of the competition, but were still the favorites considering how they were playing.
When we saw the drawing, it was tough, wasn't it? But it's the way the format is. Liverpool, going into it—I think top of the Premier League—were playing well.- Micah Richards
Nonetheless, Richards does note that Liverpool caught PSG at the wrong time, and in football, the timing of a matchup is often key. The Ligue 1 side struggled against Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich, but that was early in the season.
If you look at PSG early on in the competition, they weren't playing that well. They just faced them at the wrong time... In football, it's all about timing, and [PSG] got the timing right. Unfortunately, Liverpool were in the way.- Micah Richards
PSG will now play either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarterfinals. Right now, the English side holds a 3-1 aggregate lead going into the second leg on Wednesday night at Villa Park.
The Latest PSG News
Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg, 1-4 on pens): Full Match Highlights as PSG Advance to the Quarter-Finals
PSG Set to Offer Player-Plus-Cash for $160 Million Premier League Star