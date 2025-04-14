Portuguese Journalist Urges PSG Star To Pursue Liverpool Or Real Madrid Move
Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain side feels as though it could be on the cusp of something very special, with the Ligue 1 title secured and a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League looking very likely.
PSG is the first team in Europe's top five leagues to secure a league title this season and it has been the standout team in the Champions League knockout stages so far. So long as the team does not throw away a 3-1 lead over Aston Villa at Villa Park, the Champions League dream will still be alive.
According to Portuguese journalist Paulo Pinto, all of this is not enough for midfielder Vitinha. He wrote in his column for A Bola that Vitinha should be trying to pursue a move to a team like Liverpool or Arsenal this summer.
Vitinha joined PSG from FC Porto in 2022 and signed a new contract in February which runs until 2029. Despite this, Pinto thinks he has outgrown his surroundings.
At 25 years old, Vitinha is at the peak of his career, comfortable financially and sportingly, but he is clearly a player for a bigger club. It is [PSG] a club with a lot of money, that is true, but it is only now in a good position to achieve glory in the most coveted trophy in Europe.- Paulo Pinto
Pinto then went on to note that PSG does not have the same status as teams like Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona or Real Madrid.
There has been no genuine speculation around Vitinha and a summer departure from PSG, but clearly one section of the Portuguese media thinks that the player should try and make it happen.
