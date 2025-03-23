Ukrainian Defender Could be Hesitant to Join PSG Regarding Squad Situation
PSG are looking to bolster their defensive ranks during the summer, with several names on the club's radar. One of which is AFC Bournemouth center-back Ilya Zabarnyi.
The Ukrainian has been part of the Premier League's side's excellent 2024/25 season that sees them sit 10th in the standings, four points behind the Champions League qualifications spots.
His performances have not gone unnoticed, with L'Equipe, one of many publications suggesting PSG are huge admirers of the 22-year-old. However, any deal may have a stumbling block for the Parisians.
Paris Saint-Germain currently have a Russian international currently in the squad, goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. Due to the two players' native countries being locked in a devastating war, the Ukranianin may choose to avoid being a teammate of Safonov.
Zabarnyi has not spoken on the rumors of possibly joining PSG. However, he would fit in perfectly with the type of player the Parisians want in their defense. Center back Marquinhoshas hit his 30s, with Willian Pacho and Lucas Beraldo not seen as the dominant center back but excellent No.2s.
If any transfer move materializes, it will be interesting to see the Ukrainian's stance on the situation.
