Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (4-3 pens) Southampton | Carabao Cup

Chelsea sealed a penalty shootout win over Southampton to progress into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 4-3 win on spot kicks following a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel deployed a rotated starting XI for the Carabao Cup fourth round home clash against fellow Premier League side Southampton, a competition the Blues last won in 2015.

Rare starts were afforded to the likes of Ross Barkley and Malang Sarr, as well as the inclusion of youngsters Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Harvey Vale (both 18) on the bench.

After a scrappy and relatively uneventful first-half, Kai Havertz opened the scoring with a towering header - his second goal at Stamford Bridge so far this season in all competitions. Southampton equalised soon after the restart - Che Adams capitalising on some questionable defending, which opened up the game considerably, and allowed the Saints to attack with more freedom and purpose.

Neither side could find a winner in the second half, with Chelsea's second successive Carabao Cup tie heading to penalties. Despite the nervy ending, Chelsea progressed into the next round winning 4-3 in the shootout, penalty hero from the previous round Reece James delivering again. Chelsea are now two games away from another final, and will use this occasion to build confidence and momentum.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Kepa started his first game for the club since the Spurs clash last month, after his penalty heroics in the Super Cup in Belfast won the Blues the trophy in August. The Spaniard smothered a loose shot in the 32nd minute, but otherwise had a quiet first half. Kepa then bundled a low Southampton drive into Che Adams path for the visitor's equaliser in the 47th minute to make it 1-1, before being forced into a good save in the 53rd minute, and another in the 77th. Kepa also made a terrific double save in stoppage time to deny a Southampton winner. As the game went to penalties, Kepa saved Walcott's attempt, a record eighth penalty shootout save for the club, as the Blues ran out eventual winners.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7.5/10

22-year-old Chalobah has been one of Chelsea's stand-out performers this season, starting on the left of a back three, and marshalled and directed the defence with an experience and level of composure behind his years, playing 24/31 passes in the first half, and winning all five of his ground and aerial duels. Chalobah's highlight in the second half was an important clearance in the 89th minute to prevent a one-on-one chance - a player on form who is really enjoying his football at the moment.

Malang Sarr - 6/10

Sarr made his third start for the club, and second in the Carabao Cup, after a solid showing in the 0-1 win at Brentford in game week eight. Sarr gave the ball away deep in his own half for the Saints' equaliser, but recovered to provide defensive cover for the remainder of the second half.

Reece James - 7/10

With minor knocks to the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen at the back, James started on the right of the back three, a role he featured in heavily in the second half of last season. James had a fine free kick effort tipped over by Forster just before the hour mark, denying him his third goal of the season. James, who converted the winning penalty in the last round against Villa, repeated the trick with a right-footed finish into the bottom corner. The 21-year-old will be keen to revert back to his familiar position in coming games to truly find his best form.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

Alonso, captaining the side, started in his familiar left wing-back role, with Ben Chilwell rested. The Spaniard was proactive and adventurous down the flank, but lacked that extra yard of pace that would've opened up more goal-scoring opportunities. Alonso drove home his penalty in the shootout, the first taker for the Blues, setting the tone for the shootout.

Mateo Kovacic - 6/10

Kovacic has five assists to his name so far this season - the highest in the Blues squad, and looked to continue this positive momentum alongside Saul in midfield. The Croatian has had better days for Chelsea, losing possession over 22 times and failing to consistently provide stability in midfield.

Saul Ñíguez - 6/10

Loanee Saul made his third start of the season in midfield, the first since the Aston Villa tie in the previous round of the Carabao Cup last month, and was denied a headed goal in the 5th minute after a superb Fraser Forster save, before a curling effort was turned behind by the Saints keeper in the 74th minute. Regardless of the result, this was a good opportunity for Saul to pick up minutes ahead of a busy schedule.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

After a superb showing against Norwich at the weekend on the left of the attacking three, Hudson-Odoi was reshuffled back into the right wing-back role, after injuries to Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen in defence. Hudson-Odoi found himself in good positions throughout the game, but lacked a bit of the explosiveness to beat an opposing defender before crossing or shooting at goal. The 20-year-old then calmly slotted his penalty to make it 2-2 in the shootout, which Chelsea won 4-3.

Ross Barkley - 6/10

Barkley started for the first time this season, drifting in between midfield and attack as the Blues setup with a 3-4-3/3-5-2 formation, and had a decent opportunity to put Chelsea 2-1 ahead in the 54th minute, before the ball was smothered by Forster. Barkley looked energetic and busy throughout the game, before he was replaced by Ben Chilwell in a double substitute in the 66th minute.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

With Romelu Lukaku ruled out through injury, Havertz has the opportunity to establish himself in the centre-forward role in this recent run of fixtures. The German almost scored an excellent goal on his weaker foot in the 16th minute, but his shot flashed just past the post - as well as a shot palmed wide by Forster in the 24th minute. Havertz put Chelsea ahead just before half-time with an accurately placed header to open the scoring at 1-0, his third of the season. Havertz has had better games for the club, but can be pleased with his application, effort and goal.

Hakim Ziyech - 5/10

The Moroccan attacker returned to the starting XI for the first time since the 1-0 loss away at Juventus last month, a lineup that also featured Havertz in attack, and sent in the corner for Havertz's opener in the 45th minute. Ziyech had a quiet game, and will be disappointed with his contribution, before he was replaced by Mason Mount with 25 minutes left.

Bench

Mason Mount (66) - 6/10

'Money Mason' entered the Stamford Bridge pitch to a standing ovation with the scores level, after his hat-trick against Norwich on the weekend, with the intent to secure Chelsea's passage into the last eight of the competition. Mount was unable to truly impact the game, only making 11 touches, before it went to penalties, in which he missed after a spectacular Forster save.

Ben Chilwell (66) - 6/10

Chilwell, who is in fine form with four goals in his last four games for Chelsea, operated as a makeshift winger - replacing Hakim Ziyech in attack. Like his compatriot Mount, Chilwell also had a quiet 25 minutes, only playing three accurate passes, before converting his penalty in the shootout.

