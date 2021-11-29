Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Ballon d'Or 2021: Date & Time, How to Watch & List of Chelsea Nominees

Author:

The 2021 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony takes place on Monday 29 November in Paris, France.

Several awards will be handed out at the gala in France. The main award of the night is the Ballon d'Or (Men's) and Ballon d'Or Feminin (Women's).

The Raymond Kopa Trophy for the best U21 player will also be handed out, as well as the Lev Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper. 

Here are all the details you need for Monday night's draw:

Date, time and location

Date: Monday 29 November

Time: 7.30pm (UK)

Location: Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France

How to Watch

For UK residents, the draw will be streamed live on L'Equipe's YouTube channel. 

It will also be available to watch on Eurosport's website and app. 

For US residents, the awards ceremony can be streamed on Paramount+ and on the L'Equipe YouTube channel.

Chelsea nominees

Ballon d'Or: Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku

Ballon d'Or Feminin: Magdalena Eriksson, Jessie Fleming, Pernille Harder, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby

Yashin Trophy: Edouard Mendy

