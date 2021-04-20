Chelsea release statement confirming European Super League withdrawal

Chelsea have confirmed their departure from the European Super League following heavy backlash.

All six English clubs have confirmed their departure from the ESL after it received heavy backlash after its initial announcement.

Chelsea were the first to initiate their withdrawal from the Super League, and were the last to release a statement following their 0-0 draw with Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But the club have now confirmed they have begun the processes to leave the European Super League.

In a statement by the club, it read: "Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has begun the formal procedures for withdrawal from the group developing plans for a European Super League.

"Having joined the group late last week, we've now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the Club, our supporters or the wider football community."

What Thomas Tuchel said on realising why competition is important after ESL withdrawal

"I think the owners, presidents, those who are responsible know this. They love competitions because they want to win big trophies and they have a big passion for football. Look at the owners in the Premier League, what they invest and build.

"I would like to hear arguments, the real points behind it, the details behind it. It's clearly not good as a coach when you are asked about it because I have not read one page of this idea. But I trust my club and believe strongly the owners are about competition because they've built a competitive league."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube