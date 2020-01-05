Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Matt Debono

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the Third Round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge, and the team news is in.

A victory for the Blues will see them in the draw for Monday night's FA Cup Fourth Round draw. 

Michy Batshuayi and Pedro are given the nod in attack as Frank Lampard rings the changes amongst his Chelsea side following a busy festive schedule. 

Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen are given rare starts against Forest, whilst Tariq Lamptey makes the Blues bench.

Here are the confirmed teams for the FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Nottingham Forest: Caballero, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Cumming, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Willian, Giroud 

Nottingham Forest XI to face Chelsea: Smith, Jenkinson, Dawsin, Figueiredo, Ribeiro, Yates, Semedo, Carvalho, Johnson, Mighten, Adomah

Bench: Shelvey, Benalouane, Fornah, Sole, En-Neyah, Hefele, Gabriel 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea 'eyeing ambitious £60M move' for Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba

Matt Debono

Chelsea are considering making a sensational move for Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba this month.

Emerson Palmieri: Chelsea willing to sell left-back - Juventus interested

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard and Chelsea are reportedly planning to sell Brazilian full-back Emerson Palmieri.

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side await Championship outfit Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Third Round on Sunday afternoon.

Preview: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Matt Debono

Chelsea welcome Championship side Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur 'have contacted representatives' of Chelsea star Willian

Matt Debono

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been in contact with the representatives of Chelsea star Willian this month.

Report: Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele allowed to leave Barcelona in the summer for £85M

Matt Debono

Barcelona are willing to let winger Ousmane Dembele leave the club at a cut-price after three years in Spain in the summer.

'Signings have to improve squad and benefit club' - Jody Morris on Chelsea's January transfer business

Matt Debono

The January transfer window is open, and Chelsea have been linked with copious amounts of names this month already.

Jody Morris offers update on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Matt Debono

Jody Morris has revealed Olivier Giroud won't be allowed to leave the club in January should Chelsea be left short in reinforcements.

Chelsea assistant Jody Morris clears up 'Jose Mourinho is still worried' tweet

Matt Debono

Jody Morris has cleared up his tweet which appeared to mock former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho back in November.

Chelsea cool interest in Dortmund's Jadon Sancho - striker becomes top priority for Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and will now pursue a striker as their top priority this month.