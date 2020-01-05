Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest | FA Cup

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in the Third Round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge, and the team news is in.

A victory for the Blues will see them in the draw for Monday night's FA Cup Fourth Round draw.

Michy Batshuayi and Pedro are given the nod in attack as Frank Lampard rings the changes amongst his Chelsea side following a busy festive schedule.

Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen are given rare starts against Forest, whilst Tariq Lamptey makes the Blues bench.

Here are the confirmed teams for the FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest:

----------

Chelsea XI to face Nottingham Forest: Caballero, James, Tomori, Christensen, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Pedro, Batshuayi, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Cumming, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Lamptey, Mount, Willian, Giroud



Nottingham Forest XI to face Chelsea: Smith, Jenkinson, Dawsin, Figueiredo, Ribeiro, Yates, Semedo, Carvalho, Johnson, Mighten, Adomah

Bench: Shelvey, Benalouane, Fornah, Sole, En-Neyah, Hefele, Gabriel

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube