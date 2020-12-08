NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard: Tino Anjorin will stay with Chelsea first-team

Frank Lampard praised Tino Anjorin's performance against FC Krasnodar and said he is a 'work in progress'.

The 19-year-old made his first senior start for Chelsea in their 1-1 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday, which saw Anjorin play 80 minutes before being substituted for Olivier Giroud. 

Anjorin came into the side due to Callum Hudson-Odoi picking up a hamstring injury, who was expected to start on Tuesday.

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (5)

But he showed his qualities on an evening where he took his opportunity. 

And Chelsea boss Lampard recognised that and despite fitness issues, Anjorin will stay with the first-team due to the injuries in the squad.

"In training he had shown us last season a real ability to step straight into the level in terms of his ability on the ball. He showed it today in the way he receives the ball and how he moves with it very quickly, his physical attributes to protect the ball. He's had some fitness issues in terms of completing games at under-23 and youth team levels.

"That's a work in progress with him but the more he trains with us the better he is. It's a real good environment for him. With the injuries we have in the short term he will spend more time with us. He did very well tonight. It was a good debut and he grew into the game as it went along."

