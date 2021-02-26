Thomas Tuchel provides Thiago Silva injury update ahead of Man Utd clash

Thiago Silva will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old has been missing since the start of February with a thigh problem sustained in the 1-0 win over Spurs in north London.

Chelsea have coped well in his absence, remaining unbeaten and holding firm at the back.

But Thomas Tuchel had hoped he would return against Southampton, which he didn't. He missed the trip to Romania in the win against Atletico Madrid, and he has been once again ruled out ahead of their clash against Manchester United.

Tuchel said: "Thiago cannot play on Sunday. He’s still not ready to return just yet.

"He did an individual session today out on the grass and he felt good. It was a big progress, a big step ahead on that front for him and I hope he can be back in contention for next week.

"Other than Thiago, we have no more injury concerns ahead of Sunday."

This will likely see Andreas Christensen continue in the heart of defence alongside Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger. The Dane was impeccable on Tuesday night and another start is only what he deserves.

Olivier Giroud could start after his match-winning goal against Atletico Madrid, but Tuchel remained coy on his team which would start against the Red Devils.

