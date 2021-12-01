Report: Manchester United Interim Ralf Rangnick 'Wants' to Sign Chelsea's Timo Werner

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss the possibility of a transfer to bring Timo Werner to the Red Devils from Chelsea, according to reports in Germany.

The striker was brought to RB Leipzig from Stuttgart by Rangnick, where he lit up the Bundesliga.

As per German journalist Christian Falk, Rangnick 'wants to discuss' the potential of bringing Werner to Old Trafford next season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He wrote: "Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss a Transfer of Timo Werner to Manchester United in the summer. Rangnick bought Werner for RB Leipxig from Stuttgart and pushed his career. Rangnick is also close to Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea."

Despite a close relationship to Tuchel, it would be difficult to see the Blues sell their striker to a direct rival unless a huge bid is made.

IMAGO / motivio

However, stranger things have happened as Chelsea offloaded Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic to Manchester United in the past after fine seasons for the Blues.

United are not the only club to be linked with a move for Werner as it has been reported that Barcelona have identified the German as a transfer target.

Chelsea could be reluctant to let the forward go as he was the squad's highest goal contributor last season with 28 goals and assists across all competitions.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Werner but it is unlikely tha any transfer moves will be made until next summer.

