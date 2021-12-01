Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Manchester United Interim Ralf Rangnick 'Wants' to Sign Chelsea's Timo Werner

Author:

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss the possibility of a transfer to bring Timo Werner to the Red Devils from Chelsea, according to reports in Germany.

The striker was brought to RB Leipzig from Stuttgart by Rangnick, where he lit up the Bundesliga.

As per German journalist Christian Falk, Rangnick 'wants to discuss' the potential of bringing Werner to Old Trafford next season.

imago1008331259h

He wrote: "Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss a Transfer of Timo Werner to Manchester United in the summer. Rangnick bought Werner for RB Leipxig from Stuttgart and pushed his career. Rangnick is also close to Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea."

Despite a close relationship to Tuchel, it would be difficult to see the Blues sell their striker to a direct rival unless a huge bid is made.

imago1008179347h

Read More

However, stranger things have happened as Chelsea offloaded Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic to Manchester United in the past after fine seasons for the Blues.

United are not the only club to be linked with a move for Werner as it has been reported that Barcelona have identified the German as a transfer target.

Chelsea could be reluctant to let the forward go as he was the squad's highest goal contributor last season with 28 goals and assists across all competitions.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Werner but it is unlikely tha any transfer moves will be made until next summer.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008331379h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Interim Ralf Rangnick 'Wants' to Sign Chelsea's Timo Werner

1 minute ago
imago1007758720h
News

Agent: Jorginho Not in Talks With Chelsea Over Contract Extension

31 minutes ago
imago1007424933h (2)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Show Patience With Romelu Lukaku Following Ankle Injury Return

1 hour ago
imago1007585105h
News

Saul Niguez in Contention for Chelsea Return vs Watford as Jorginho Doubtful

1 hour ago
imago1000563463h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Jorginho Admission After Ballon d'or Ranking Confirmed

2 hours ago
imago0045978792h
News

Tariq Lamptey Opens Up on Leaving Chelsea for Brighton

2 hours ago
imago1008213166h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Saul Niguez's Chelsea Arrival Was Not a Club Signing

3 hours ago
imago1007848749h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel's Antonio Rudiger Stance Revealed Following Andreas Christensen Chelsea Contract Ultimatum

3 hours ago