Report: Zappacosta Could Move To Inter As Hakimi Replacement

Should the Blues sell the Italian to Inter?

Inter Milan are targeting Italian Davide Zappacosta to replace Paris Saint-Germain bound Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi, according to reports.

Hakimi has chosen to sign for PSG ahead of the Blues and Inter have previously been linked with the Chelsea defender Zappacosta.

Zappacosta signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte and the Blues are keen to get the 29-year-old off the books this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sempre Inter, Inter's main target is Manuel Lazzari but they are only willing to spend €15 million on Hakimi's replacement.

Zappacosta is set to leave Chelsea this summer Photo by IPA/Sipa USA

It is unlikely that Maurizio Sarri's Lazio will let Lazzari leave for a small fee, but if they do - Marcos Alonso is Lazio's 'dream'.

It is believed that Zappacosta could be attainable for a smaller price, also being able to provide cover on the left-hand side of the pitch when needed.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is also being considered but would cost far too much money for Inter, meaning that Zappacosta looks more likely.

Chelsea have missed out on Inter's Hakimi Photo By ReporterTorino / LiveMedia (Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

It has previously been reported that Chelsea were in talks about offering Zappacosta to Inter Milan in a deal for Hakimi, but with the Moroccan choosing Paris Saint-Germain, this deal will not happen.

This does not mean that Zappacosta's move to Inter Milan is dead in the water, as the Italians seek a deal for the player who spent last season on loan at Genoa.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.

With a year left on his Chelsea contract, now would be the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube