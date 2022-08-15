Report: Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea

Leading contender Michael Edwards has turned down the opportunity to become the new Chelsea sporting director according to a report.

Edwards left Liverpool at the end of last season after joining the club in November 2011 from Tottenham Hotspur.

During his time on Merseyside, Edwards helped manager Jurgen Klopp transform the club into a winning machine with a virtually unblemished record in the transfer market.

After announcing he would step down at the end of last season, handing over the reins to assistant, Julian Ward, speculation was rife as to what was next for the 43-year-old.

Over recent weeks, he has been strongly linked with a move to Todd Boehly's Chelsea but reliable journalist David Ornstein has reported in The Athletic today that Edwards has turned down the opportunity at the Blues.

According to Ornstein, Edwards told the Chelsea hierarchy recently that his intention was to take some time away from football rather than jump straight back in.

Ornstein also confirmed that with several other candidates already employed with other clubs at a busy time in the summer transfer window, it is unlikely that anyone will be in place before the end of August.

