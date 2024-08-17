CFL Week 11 Game Preview, Prediction: Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Edmonton Elks look to continue their win streak to three games as they face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday night.
Edmonton is coming off a convincing 33-16 win over the BC Lions last week. Tre Ford will not play for the Elks, as he is out with a chest injury. This means McLeod Bethel-Thompson is back in as the starter as he searches for his first win as a starter with a 0-7 record. The Elks' offense has turned things around over the last two weeks, ranking third in the CFL in total offense (362 ypg) but last in total defense (379.6 ypg).
Hamilton lost to the Montreal Alouettes 33-23 last week. Early in the game, they saw a quarterback change, with Taylor Powell taking over for Bo Levi Mitchell. Powell is getting his first start of the season but won't have his running back, James Butler, who is a healthy scratch. Despite the 2-7 record, the Tiger-Cats still have the number one offense in the CFL, averaging 384.1 yards per game.
Preview
Game Information
- Line: Elks -2, O/U 52.5
- Date/Location: Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario
- Kickoff Time: 7 pm EST
- Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy, 25 Degrees Celsius, 20% Chance of Precipitation
- TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Ford was listed as doubtful for the Elks on the injury report, but he won't start for the Elks. Defensive lineman Romeo McKnight is out with an ankle injury. Running back Kevin Brown (shoulder) is available to play, but Javon Leake will still start in his place.
The Tiger-Cats won't have two players in the game as offensive lineman Joel Figueroa (shoulder) and wide receiver Smoke Harris (foot) are out. Greg Bell is back at running back as he will fill in for Butler.
Keys to Victory
Bethel-Thompson has struggled with turnovers because he needs to protect the ball. Without Ford's threat of running the ball, Leake will be the man who needs to get the running game going. Quarterback contain needs to be ran by the Elks' defense as Powell has the mobility to run around in the pocket and make plays.
The Tiger-Cats offense will look different with Powell running the show as he is more athletic than Mitchell. Hamilton needs the playmakers on offense to be consistent with Shemar Bridges as the top guy. The secondary gets a much-needed boost with Jamal Peters and Stavros Katsantonis in the lineup.
Prediction
Edmonton wants to keep the winning streak going, as the Elks have caught fire over the last two weeks. Ford has a lot to do with that, and Bethel-Thompson has the tough task of keeping it going. Both team's defenses have not slowed down offenses so it'll come down to which offense gets the ball last and makes the least amount of mistakes. The Elks seem to have momentum going for them so a win could be in the cards for them.
Edmonton Elks 32, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.