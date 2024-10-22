The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 20 Results + Reactions! Winners + Losers From CFL 2024 Week 20
In Week 20 of the 2024 CFL season, teams faced off in pivotal matchups that had significant implications for the playoff picture. Here’s a recap of the key games and developments from the week:
BC Lions vs. Montreal Alouettes
The BC Lions dominated the Montreal Alouettes with a convincing 27-3 victory. The Lions showcased their defensive strength, stifling the Alouettes offense throughout the game. Vernon Adams Jr. led BC's offense effectively, contributing both through the air and on the ground as recently benched pivot Nathan Rourke watched from the sidelines. The victory solidified the Lions’ playoff positioning as they continue to build momentum heading into the postseason.
Toronto Argonauts vs. Ottawa Redblacks
In a high-scoring thriller, the Toronto Argonauts narrowly defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 38-31. Chad Kelly delivered a standout performance for Toronto, showcasing his ability to make crucial plays in clutch moments. Despite Ottawa's strong offensive showing, including several big plays, the Redblacks fell just short in a game that had playoff implications for both teams, giving Toronto home-field advantage in the semi-finals.
Hamilton TiCats vs. Calgary Stampeders
Bo Levi Mitchell made his presence felt against his old team as he threw for five TDs in the first game of CFL 2024 Week 20. The Calgary Stampeders came out flat as they continue to look to be the worst team in the league after only barely making the playoffs in 2023. Big questions will surround this team, including at the head coach and quarterback positions heading into 2025.
Looking Ahead
With only one week left in the regular season, teams are now focused on building momentum heading into the playoffs. Each game is critical, and the upcoming weeks will determine the final seeding and matchups for the playoffs. The intensity is expected to ramp up as teams vie for a chance at the Grey Cup, making the final stretch of the season incredibly exciting for fans and players alike.
