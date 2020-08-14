SI.com
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Tight End Charlie Gordinier

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview tight end Charlier Gordinier.

Every year, there are a handful of true freshman that come to Boston College with the possibility of immediately contributing. Enter pass catching tight end Charlier Gordinier of Red Bank Catholic HS in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey. A three star recruit, the young Eagle had offers from LSU, Pittsburgh, UCLA, UVA, West Virginia, Syracuse and others before choosing Boston College. Even though he only had nine receptions as a senior at Red Bank, there has been lots of buzz about the 6'5 240 pound Gordinier, and what he could contribute to this team. 

In only his first week of practice, his name has already begun to pop up on practice reports. In his second day, reports praised him for a big catch from Phil Jurkovec. 

Tight end depth had been important for Steve Addazio's offensive schemes during his time in Chestnut Hill. But with the new staff, power running will happen, but the tight end may be more involved in the pass. With Korab Idrizi and Jake Burt both graduating, there should be a slot for another tight end to step up next to Hunter Long. It is very possible that player could be Charlie Gordinier. 

Stellar

Gordinier jumps in to numerous games and starts to establish his role in the offense. He is listed on the two deep behind Long, and makes a handful of catches throughout the season. 

Standard

Gets into games, whether at end of games that are already decided, or as a backup. Couple of good plays here and there. Sets himself up as the future starting tight end for the Eagles.

Subpar

Another player gets most of the snaps, and Gordinier plays 3-4 games to preserve his redshirt. 

What kind of season are you predicting from Charlier Gordinier?

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)

Football

