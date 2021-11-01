Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Watch: Broncos Honor Peyton Manning, Induct Him Into Ring of Fame

    Author:

    In four seasons with the Broncos, all Peyton Manning did was elevate them to the next level. He led them to two super bowl appearances, one victory, and he set numerous passing records along the way. On Sunday, the organization honored Manning by inducting him into their Ring of Honor. You can watch several of the clips below: 

    Manning was also honored on the field after this ceremony, which featured him throwing one more touchdown to long-time teammate Brandon Stokely 

    During his career with the Broncos, Manning threw for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns. 

    He capped his Hall of Fame career with a Super Bowl win in 2015 over the Carolina Panthers. After being drafted No.1 overall by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft, Manning compiled a career record of 186-79 all-time, with only two losing seasons. Manning went 45-12 in his final four seasons with the Broncos. 

    Below is a list of other Broncos in the Ring of Fame: 

    • Steve Atwater, DB
    • Terrell Davis, RB
    • John Elway*, QB
    • Austin "Goose" Gonsoulin, S
    • Randy Gradishar, LB
    • Gerald H. Phipps, Owner
    • Rich Jackson, DE
    • Tom Jackson, LB
    • Charley Johnson, QB
    • Floyd Little, RB
    • Karl Mecklenburg, LB
    • Craig Morton, QB
    • Haven Moses, WR
    • Shannon Sharpe*, TE
    • Dennis Smith, S
    • Paul Smith, DE
    • Rod Smith, WR
    • Lionel Taylor, WR
    • Bill Thompson, DB
    • Frank Tripucka, QB
    • Jim Turner, K
    • Louis Wright, CB
    • Gary Zimmerman*, T

