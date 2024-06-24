The Story Behind Shaquille O'Neal Wearing No. 32 Instead Of No. 33 With Orlando Magic

June 24, 1992: Shaquille O'Neal is handed jersey #33 after being selected by the Magic with the top pick in the NBA Draft, but Orlando's Terry Catledge (who's worn #33 for 3 seasons) says he won't be giving up that jersey number for Shaq to wear.



📺 WESH: https://t.co/drCOxq9em8 https://t.co/rcEWJttgVu pic.twitter.com/evIg0NvQvC