Cadiz Beat Barca In Front Of 42,000 Empty Seats To Leave Real Madrid 7 Points From La Liga Glory

Barcelona have suffered back-to-back home defeats for the first time under manager Xavi Hernandez.

After losing 3-2 to Eintracht Frankfurt to exit the Europa League on Thursday, Barca were beaten 1-0 by Cadiz in La Liga on Monday.

There were almost 42,000 empty seats at the Camp Nou.

An official crowd of just 57,495 watched former Arsenal forward Lucas Perez score the only goal at the 99,354-capacity stadium.

Cadiz players pictured celebrating after Lucas Perez scored in their 1-0 win over Barcelona IMAGO/CordonPress

The result means that Barca can only achieve a maximum of 81 points by winning all of their remaining matches.

Real Madrid therefore need just seven points from their final six fixtures to guarantee becoming champions of Spain for the 35th time.

Barca may now be looking down the table instead of up it because their place in next season's Champions League is not yet assured.

They have a game in hand on all of their top-four rivals, but will be under significant pressure if their losing run continues.

Barca are now level on points with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid, while only five points separate them from Real Sociedad in sixth place.

Fifth place Real Betis are just three points behind Xavi's side.