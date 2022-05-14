Bayern Munich ended the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign with their lowest points tally in 10 years despite being crowned champions of Germany yet again.

A 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on the final day of the season saw Bayern finish on 77 points from their 34 games.

But they still ended eight points clear of runners up Borussia Dortmund, who won 2-1 at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

That was Erling Haaland's final appearance for Dortmund ahead of his summer move for Manchester City.

Haaland converted a 68th-minute against Hertha to take his tally to 22 league goals this season, before Youssoufa Moukoko scored a late winner to complete the turnaround following Ishak Belfodil's first-half opener.

But the real drama on the final day of the season came at the bottom end of the table.

Stuttgart scored a 92nd-minute winner against Koln to avoid relegation, meaning Hertha dropped to 16th place and must win a play-off in order to stay up.

Final 2021/22 Bundesliga Table

Team P W D L F A GD PTS 1. Bayern Munich 34 24 5 5 97 37 60 77 2. Dortmund 34 22 3 9 85 52 33 69 3. Leverkusen 34 19 7 8 80 47 33 64 4. RB Leipzig 34 17 7 10 72 37 35 58 5. Union Berlin 34 16 9 9 50 44 6 57 6. Freiburg 34 15 10 9 58 46 12 55 7. Koln 34 14 10 10 52 49 3 52 8. Mainz 34 13 7 14 50 45 5 46 9. Hoffenheim 34 13 7 14 58 60 -2 46 10. Gladbach 34 12 9 13 54 61 -7 45 11. Frankfurt 34 10 12 12 45 49 -4 42 12. Wolfsburg 34 12 6 16 43 54 -11 42 13. Bochum 34 12 6 16 38 52 -14 42 14. Augsburg 34 10 8 16 39 56 -17 38 15. Stuttgart 34 7 12 15 41 59 -18 33 16. Hertha Berlin 34 9 6 19 37 71 -34 33 17. Arminia 34 5 13 16 27 53 -26 28 18. Greuther Furth 34 3 9 22 28 82 -54 18

Haaland finished third on the Bundesliga's 2021/22 list of top scorers, behind Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick in second and runaway Golden Boot winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern.

Lewandowski's first-half header against Wolfsburg was his 35th Bundesliga goal of the season.

The Poland captain was presented with a trophy for winning the Golden Boot and he paraded it in front of Bayern's traveling fans.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski pictured holding up his trophy for winning the 2021/22 Golden Boot in Germany's Bundesliga with 35 goals in 34 games IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Final 2021/22 Bundesliga Golden Boot Standings