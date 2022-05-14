Final Bundesliga Table & Golden Boot Rankings Confirmed As Bayern & Lewandowski Finish Way Clear
Bayern Munich ended the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign with their lowest points tally in 10 years despite being crowned champions of Germany yet again.
A 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on the final day of the season saw Bayern finish on 77 points from their 34 games.
But they still ended eight points clear of runners up Borussia Dortmund, who won 2-1 at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
That was Erling Haaland's final appearance for Dortmund ahead of his summer move for Manchester City.
Haaland converted a 68th-minute against Hertha to take his tally to 22 league goals this season, before Youssoufa Moukoko scored a late winner to complete the turnaround following Ishak Belfodil's first-half opener.
But the real drama on the final day of the season came at the bottom end of the table.
Stuttgart scored a 92nd-minute winner against Koln to avoid relegation, meaning Hertha dropped to 16th place and must win a play-off in order to stay up.
Final 2021/22 Bundesliga Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
1. Bayern Munich
34
24
5
5
97
37
60
77
2. Dortmund
34
22
3
9
85
52
33
69
3. Leverkusen
34
19
7
8
80
47
33
64
4. RB Leipzig
34
17
7
10
72
37
35
58
5. Union Berlin
34
16
9
9
50
44
6
57
6. Freiburg
34
15
10
9
58
46
12
55
7. Koln
34
14
10
10
52
49
3
52
8. Mainz
34
13
7
14
50
45
5
46
9. Hoffenheim
34
13
7
14
58
60
-2
46
10. Gladbach
34
12
9
13
54
61
-7
45
11. Frankfurt
34
10
12
12
45
49
-4
42
12. Wolfsburg
34
12
6
16
43
54
-11
42
13. Bochum
34
12
6
16
38
52
-14
42
14. Augsburg
34
10
8
16
39
56
-17
38
15. Stuttgart
34
7
12
15
41
59
-18
33
16. Hertha Berlin
34
9
6
19
37
71
-34
33
17. Arminia
34
5
13
16
27
53
-26
28
18. Greuther Furth
34
3
9
22
28
82
-54
18
Haaland finished third on the Bundesliga's 2021/22 list of top scorers, behind Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick in second and runaway Golden Boot winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern.
Lewandowski's first-half header against Wolfsburg was his 35th Bundesliga goal of the season.
The Poland captain was presented with a trophy for winning the Golden Boot and he paraded it in front of Bayern's traveling fans.
Final 2021/22 Bundesliga Golden Boot Standings
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Games
|Assists
1. Robert Lewandowski
Bayern
35
34
3
2. Patrik Schick
Leverkusen
24
27
3
3. Erling Haaland
Dortmund
22
24
7
4. Christopher Nkunku
Leipzig
20
34
13
5. Anthony Modeste
Koln
20
32
3