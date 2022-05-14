Skip to main content

Final Bundesliga Table & Golden Boot Rankings Confirmed As Bayern & Lewandowski Finish Way Clear

Bayern Munich ended the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign with their lowest points tally in 10 years despite being crowned champions of Germany yet again.

A 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on the final day of the season saw Bayern finish on 77 points from their 34 games.

But they still ended eight points clear of runners up Borussia Dortmund, who won 2-1 at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

That was Erling Haaland's final appearance for Dortmund ahead of his summer move for Manchester City.

Haaland converted a 68th-minute against Hertha to take his tally to 22 league goals this season, before Youssoufa Moukoko scored a late winner to complete the turnaround following Ishak Belfodil's first-half opener.

But the real drama on the final day of the season came at the bottom end of the table.

Stuttgart scored a 92nd-minute winner against Koln to avoid relegation, meaning Hertha dropped to 16th place and must win a play-off in order to stay up.

Final 2021/22 Bundesliga Table

The final table at the end of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season

TeamPWDLFAGDPTS

1. Bayern Munich

34

24

5

5

97

37

60

77

2. Dortmund

34

22

3

9

85

52

33

69

3. Leverkusen

34

19

7

8

80

47

33

64

4. RB Leipzig

34

17

7

10

72

37

35

58

5. Union Berlin

34

16

9

9

50

44

6

57

6. Freiburg

34

15

10

9

58

46

12

55

7. Koln

34

14

10

10

52

49

3

52

8. Mainz

34

13

7

14

50

45

5

46

9. Hoffenheim

34

13

7

14

58

60

-2

46

10. Gladbach

34

12

9

13

54

61

-7

45

11. Frankfurt

34

10

12

12

45

49

-4

42

12. Wolfsburg

34

12

6

16

43

54

-11

42

13. Bochum

34

12

6

16

38

52

-14

42

14. Augsburg

34

10

8

16

39

56

-17

38

15. Stuttgart

34

7

12

15

41

59

-18

33

16. Hertha Berlin

34

9

6

19

37

71

-34

33

17. Arminia

34

5

13

16

27

53

-26

28

18. Greuther Furth

34

3

9

22

28

82

-54

18

Haaland finished third on the Bundesliga's 2021/22 list of top scorers, behind Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick in second and runaway Golden Boot winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern.

Lewandowski's first-half header against Wolfsburg was his 35th Bundesliga goal of the season.

The Poland captain was presented with a trophy for winning the Golden Boot and he paraded it in front of Bayern's traveling fans.

SEE ALSO: Robert Lewandowski Looks Emotional In Front Of Bayern Munich Fans But Was This Goodbye?

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski pictured holding up his trophy for winning the 2021/22 Golden Boot in Germany's Bundesliga with 35 goals in 34 games

Final 2021/22 Bundesliga Golden Boot Standings

The final top scorers list at the end of the 2021/22 German Bundesliga season after Robert Lewandowski was confirmed as the Golden Boot winner

PlayerTeamGoalsGamesAssists

1. Robert Lewandowski

Bayern

35

34

3

2. Patrik Schick

Leverkusen

24

27

3

3. Erling Haaland

Dortmund

22

24

7

4. Christopher Nkunku

Leipzig

20

34

13

5. Anthony Modeste

Koln

20

32

3

