Frankfurt Match Chelsea And Villarreal Record By Winning Europa League Unbeaten

Eintracht Frankfurt were crowned Europa League champions on Wednesday night after capping off a superb campaign with a penalty-shootout win over Rangers.

The final was Frankfurt's 13th match in the Europa League this season. They won seven of those and drew six, including the final, which ended 1-1 before penalties.

Frankfurt are the third team in Europa League history to win the tournament without losing once in European competition all season.

Chelsea were the first team to achieve this feat in the 2018/19 season when they drew three games and won 12 game, including a 4-1 victory over Arsenal in the final.

Villarreal followed suit in the 2020/21 campaign. Like Chelsea, they won 12 games and drew three.

One of Villarreal's three draws came in the final before they beat Manchester United on penalties.

Frankfurt were actually behind after 90 minutes in one of their games this season, but they scored in the final minute of extra time against Real Betis to secure a 1-1 draw in the match and a 3-2 win on aggregate in the round of 16.

Frankfurt's Europa League Results This Season

Frankfurt 1-1 Fenerbahce

Antwerp 0-1 Frankfurt

Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiakos

Olympiakos 1-2 Frankfurt

Frankfurt 2-2 Royal Antwerp

Fenerbahce 1-1 Frankfurt

Real Betis 1-2 Frankfurt

Frankfurt 1-1 Real Betis (AET)

Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt

West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham

Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (5-4 on pens)